ENON VALLEY, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Donna Lynn Lample, 67, of Enon Valley passed away peacefully with her husband and children at her side Saturday morning, January 28, 2023, in her home.



Mrs. Lample was born August 11, 1955, in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Clair

and Helen J. (Griggle) Vandevort.

She was a 1973 Lawrence County Vo-Tech graduate and attended Pennsylvania State University. Later in life, Donna earned her Registered Nursing certification in 1990 after graduating from Jameson School of Nursing in New Castle.



In 2008, Donna retired from Lawrence County Eye where she worked as a nurse

assisting surgeons with various eye procedures. She was previously employed by

Jameson Memorial Hospital, where she worked in several different departments.



Donna was very diversified with her many interests. Some of which included, music,

computers, technology, machinery, animals and boating. Donna enjoyed working the

family farm alongside her husband, Martin. She had a variety of animals including dogs,

cats, horses, saltwater and tropical fish and birds. In the Spring and Summer, she could

often be found cutting grass and maintaining the yard. In more recent years, she

enjoyed fishing at the Mahoning Sportsman Club. Donna often became involved in the

hobbies and interests of those around her. Donna loved shopping and especially

enjoyed finding the perfect gifts for her family and friends.



Her husband of 47 years, Martin C. Lample, whom she married January 17, 1976,

survives at home.



Donna is also survived by two sons, Joshua Lample (Delia), of New Middletown, Ohio and

Justin Lample of Pulaski; two grandsons, Jacob and Caleb Lample, both of New

Middletown, Ohio; a sister, Denise Street of Ellwood City; three brothers, Dale Vandevort

(Maureen) of Harmony, Pennsylvania, Dallas Vandevort (Debbie), Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania and Dean Vandevort (Shannon) of Ellwood City, Pennsylvania and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



In addition to her parents, Donna was preceded in death by an infant son, Jacob Lample;

a sister, Diane Gebrosky and a nephew, Cameron Vandevort.



Friends and family will be received Saturday, February 4 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls, Street, New Castle. A memorial service to follow in the funeral home, with Pastor Gene Brown, officiating.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, January 31 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.