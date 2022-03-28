FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Donna L. Hildebrand, 81, formerly a longtime resident of Farrell, passed away early Sunday morning, March 27, 2022, in Hermitage Nursing and Rehabilitation.

Mrs. Hildebrand was born July 4, 1940, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Stephen and Theresa (Derego) Kuti.

A lifelong area resident, she was a 1958 graduate of Hickory High School, Hermitage.

Donna was a homemaker and had a deep love for animals.

Her husband, George Hildebrand, whom she married July 19, 1969, preceded her in death April 18, 2000.

Donna is survived by her caretaker and longtime friend, Donna Holter, West Middlesex.

In addition to her parents and husband, Donna was preceded in death by a sister, Janice D’Onofrio.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to Club Pet, 20 Schaller Rd, Transfer, PA 16154.

Service will be private.

Interment: St. Elizabeth Cemetery, Farrell.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, March 29 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.