Donna L. Gill, Mercer, PA – Obituary

MERCER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Donna L. Gill, 75, of Sharpsville, passed away at 2:54 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, 2019, in Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Mrs. Gill was born April 18, 1944, in Mercer, a daughter of the late Donald and Carletta (Johnson) Drake.

She was a 1962 graduate of Mercer High School and earned her nursing diploma from Jameson School of Nursing, New Castle.

Donna was employed for several years in the transitional care unit of Sharon Regional Medical Center, retiring in 2005. She was often recognized around town as a nurse and frequently received compliments on her care and compassion.

Her life revolved around her grandchildren. She cherished her time with them and looked forward to any chance she got to babysit them. She loved going to their extracurricular activities, especially watching them in the marching band.

Donna also enjoyed baking, cooking, playing bingo and her cat, Pansy.

Her husband, Raymond Leroy Gill, whom she married May 28, 1966, passed away December 29, 2008.

She is survived by two daughters, Jennifer Manley and her husband Scott, of Pittsburgh and Raeann Hlumyk and her husband John, of West Middlesex; two grandchildren, Alex and Anna Hlumyk; two sisters, Pat Marcus and her husband Tom, of North Canton, Ohio, and Linda Drake and her companion Greg Blinn, of California; her mother-in-law, Anna Stinedurf, of Sharon and two sisters-in-law, Linda Baine, of Maryland, and Terri Cameron and her husband Richard, of Sharon.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the National Kidney Foundation, at www.Kidney.org.

Calling hours will be 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service Friday, August 2, 2019 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State St., Sharon.

Funeral service will be 12 noon, Friday, August 2, 2019 in the funeral home, with Rev. C. Charles Eckles, with I.H.S. Gospel Ministries, Hermitage, officiating.

Interment: West Side Cemetery, South Pymatuning