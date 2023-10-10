SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Donna Jean (Varro Scott) Mittal, 81, formerly of Sharpsville, passed away on Monday, October 9, 2023, in the Windsor House at Omni Manor, Youngstown, Ohio.

Mrs. Mittal was born on August 11, 1942, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Hadsel Manning “Charles” and Emma Helen (Varro) Scott.

She was a 1960 graduate of Farrell High School and received her bachelor’s degree in social services from Penn State Shenango Campus.

Donna was a longtime employee and retired caseworker at Mercer County Children and Youth Services. Earlier in her career, she worked as a seamstress.

She was a member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary, Post 299, Sharon.

Donna was extremely family-oriented and looked forward to keeping score and books while her children played Little League in Sharpsville. She also enjoyed reading, joking around, and bowling at Sunset Lanes, Farrell. Donna also had a deep love for animals, especially cats. Her two most significant pets were a cat, Butters, and a dog, Sadie.

Her husband, John M. Mittal, whom she married on August 14, 1965, passed away on November 16, 2005; a daughter, Elizabeth Mittal, Mercer; a son, James (Jennifer) Mittal, Phoenix, Arizona; a grandson, Nathaniel Mittal; five sisters, Deborah Aziz, Austintown, Ohio; Darlene Bateman, Hubbard, Ohio, Darla Scott, Youngstown, Denise (Terry) O’Malley, Girard, Ohio, and Doreen (Mark) DeLisio Carver, New Springfield, Ohio; and two brothers, Douglas Scott, Youngstown, and Donald (Debby Ferreri) Scott, Canfield, Ohio.

In addition to her parents and husband, Donna was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Daniel and Elizabeth Varro, who were a significant influence in her life; her father and mother-in-law, John and Ann Mittal; a sister, Delores Donaghue; and two brothers, David and Richard Scott.

Donna’s family would like to thank the staff at Windsor House at Omni Manor for the attention and exceptional care given to her during her stay.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to an animal charity of the donor’s choice.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Thursday, October 12, 2023 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State St., Sharon. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com

Funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 13, 2023 in the funeral home, with Rev. Anthony Kladitis, officiating.

Interment: Hillcrest Memorial Park, Hermitage.

