Donna J. “Tiny” Morris, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Donna J. “Tiny” Morris, 73, of Sharon passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Thursday, October 30, 2019, in her residence.

Tiny was born July 29, 1946, in Sharon, a daughter of Lynn and Donna Belle (Haines) Morris.

A lifelong area resident, she attended Farrell schools and, what is now, The ARC of Mercer County.

Tiny enjoyed watching old time movies and making plastic canvas.

She was a Christian and a former member of Shenango Valley Baptist Church, Hermitage.

Surviving are: three sisters, Karen M. Markle, Mildred “Millie” Williams and Carol L. Broadhurst and her husband Dwayne, all of Sharon and several nieces and nephews.

Tiny was preceded in death by her parents.

Calling hours will be from 3:30 – 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, November 6, 2019, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

Funeral service will be at 5:30 p.m. in the funeral home immediately following the calling hours.

Interment: Oakwood Cemetery, Hermitage.