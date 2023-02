FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Donna Dzurinda Baldwin, 80, of Farrell, passed away Friday evening, February 3, 2023, in UPMC Shadyside Hospital, Pittsburgh.

Calling hour will be 11 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday, February 9, 2023, in St. Anthony’s Church, Sharon.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at mcgoniglefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 12:00 Noon, Thursday, in the church.