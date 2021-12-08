WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald Warren Martin, 99, formerly a longtime resident of Mt. Jackson, passed away early Thursday morning, December 2, 2021, at his daughter’s home in Chino Valley, Arizona.

Mr. Martin was born March 20, 1922, in Hillsville, a son of the late George W. and Jean (Dickson) Martin.

A 1940 graduate of Mt. Jackson High School, Don was the last surviving member of his class. He also attended Robert Morris College, Pittsburgh, where he studied business.

A proud World War II Veteran, Don served in the 461st Anti-Aircraft Battalion stationed in the European Theatre of Operation, which included Normandy, France, immediately following the D-Day Invasion. He received several honorable citations for his service, most notable a Purple Heart for being injured during a battle in Germany.

His wife of 53 years, Norma (Evans) Martin, whom he married September 10, 1949, preceded him in death November 11, 2002.

Don was a longtime member of Mt. Jackson Presbyterian Church, where he sang in the choir and had previously served as an elder.

He was also a lifelong member of the American Legion, Perry S. Gaston Post 343, New Castle. As a younger man, he belonged to the New Castle Music Club and sang in Handel’s Messiah for more than 25 years.

Don had a talent for woodworking and also enjoyed spending time outdoors in his garden. He always looked forward to traveling the U.S. and singing with his wife and daughters.

A fine family man, Don truly adored his wife and daughters, his extended family, and the many pets who had blessed his life.

He is survived by two daughters, Mary Jean Van Deusen and her husband, Rev. Robert Van Deusen, Northumberland, Pennsylvania and Ann Matthews and her husband, Robert Matthews, Jr., Chino Valley, Arizona; two step-granddaughters, Abigail and Elizabeth Van Deusen and many nieces and nephews, whom he adored.

In addition to his wife and parents, Don was preceded in death by a sister, Elizabeth Clark and a brother, James C. Martin.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Wheels for the World, online at www.joniandfriends.org; or C/O Joni and Friends Disability Ministry, P.O. Box 3333, Agoura Hills, CA 91376.

Calling hours will be 9:00 – 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, December 15, 2021 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls St., New Castle.

Funeral service will be immediately following at 10:30 a.m., in the funeral home, with Rev. Robert Van Deusen, officiating.

Interment: Mt. Jackson Presbyterian Cemetery.

Full military honors will be rendered by the New Castle Area Honor Guard.