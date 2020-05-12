Donald Patrick Kurpe, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald Patrick Kurpe, 69, of Struthers, Ohio, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020, in his home.

Mr. Kurpe was born January 8, 1951, in Sharon, a son of the late Julius and Mae (Dickman) Kurpe.

He attended Our Lady of Fatima Parochial Grade School and was a 1968 graduate of Farrell High School. He earned his Bachelors of Science degree in business administration in 1973 from Youngstown State University, Ohio.

Don was employed as the manager of A.S. Beck Shoes, Pittsburgh, for ten years. Later, he was the customer service manager for Gold Circle Discount Store, Pleasant Hills, Pennsylvania. In 1983, he began working for MedE America Corp, Twinsburg, Ohio, as its purchasing and office services supervisor. Most recently he worked at Jos. A. Banks, Hudson, Ohio.

Don was of the Catholic faith.

An avid Pittsburgh Steeler fan, he also cheered for the Cleveland Indians and Cavaliers. In his spare time, Don enjoyed watching television.

He was extremely proud of his step-son and cherished the time he was able to spend with his grandchildren, who referred to his as “Papa Don.”

He is survived by his wife and high school sweetheart, the former Janet Bordy, whom he married October 11, 2002; a step-son, Michael Donatelli, of Struthers, Ohio; two grandchildren, Mason and Maximus Donatelli; two sisters, Kay Stanek and her husband Tom, of Hudson, Ohio and Joan Nicoloff, of Hermitage; his shih tzu pal, Petey and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by his dog, Benny.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to either Healthwell Foundation, at www.healthwellfoundation.org; or to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, at www.lls.org

All services are private.

Interment: America’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory.