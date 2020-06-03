Donald P. Howard, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Donald P. Howard, 78, of Hermitage passed away Tuesday afternoon, June 2, 2020, in UPMC Horizon, Farrell, following a brief illness.

Mr. Howard was born June 10, 1941, in Erie, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Roy N. and Ethel (Clark) Howard.

A 1959 graduate of New Castle High School, he also served in the U.S. Army Reserves, Farrell and attended college course at Penn State University, Shenango Valley Campus.

For 23 years, Don managed the printing center at Westminster College, New Wilmington, retiring in 2007. During retirement he worked part time in Farrell School District’s printing center.

Don was a member of St. Paul’s United Church in Christ, Hermitage, where he served as a deacon.

A 32nd Degree Free and Accepted Mason, he was a member of Shenango Valley Lodge 810, Hermitage, where he served two terms as Worshipful Master. Don also served as the president of the Maple Grove Commons Condo Association in Hermitage.

For 27 years, Don was a well-known presence on many local ball fields and basketball courts where served as a football and basketball official for the P.I.A.A. and as a softball umpire for the A.S.A. He was also an avid golfer and participated in several local leagues.

Don is survived by his wife, former Sharon (Devite) Lohr Howard, whom he married June 29, 2013, of Hermitage; two daughters, MarySue Howard, San Diego, California and Linda Howard, Sharpsville; a step-daughter, Tracey (Steve) Rose, Mercer; a step-son, James (Robyn) Lohr, Jr., Mercer and seven step-grandchildren.

Don’s first wife, the former Barbara Baker, whom he married September 5, 1964, passed away October 19, 1998. He was also preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Dorothy Baker.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the American Cancer Society, online at https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate; or St. Paul’s United Church in Christ, 159 Todd Ave., Hermitage, PA 16148.

Calling hours will be 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020 in St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

A Masonic memorial service will be conducted by Shenango Valley Lodge 810 prior to calling hours.

Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, in the church, with Rev. Eric Jon Thomas, pastor, officiating.

Interment: St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory.