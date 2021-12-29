SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Donald “Mac” Runyan, of Sharon, passed away peacefully in his sleep at home on Monday, December 27, 2021.

He was born May 8, 1944 to the late Verna (Lyons) and Charles Runyan.

His wife, Audrey Elaine (Goodnight), whom he married on September 13, 1963 survives at home.

Mac served in the United States Army from 1962-1965.

He retired from Lordstown GM on May 29th, 1998.

In addition to collecting coins and handguns, he enjoyed going to the shooting range.

Mac was a lifetime member at Fur Fin and Feather Sportsman’s Club, West Middlesex.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers and one sister.

Besides his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Kimberly (Brett) Smith of West Middlesex; two sons, Donald Jr. and Scott Runyan, both of Sharon; four grandsons; four granddaughters; 17 great-grandchildren and 11 sisters and two brothers.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Monday, January 3, 2022, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State St., Sharon.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 4, 2022 in the funeral home, with Rev. Randy Emmorey, officiating.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com

Full military honors will be rendered by the Wheatland AL, Farrell and West Middlesex VFW Honor Guard.

