Donald J. Mathewson, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Donald J. Mathewson, 89, formerly of Sharon, passed away Thursday evening, December 3, 2020, in St. Paul’s Senior Living Community, Greenville, Pennsylvania, after a short illness.

Mr. Mathewson was born August 8, 1931, in Turtle Creek, Pennsylvania, a son of the late John N. and Marie (Roolf) Mathewson.

After moving to the Sharon area, he attended the former St. Joseph’s Parochial Grade School and graduated from Sharon High School in 1949. He went on to study art at the Butler Art Institute in Youngstown, Ohio, with special tutelage from Clyde Singer, an accomplished painter with pieces in art museums throughout the country.

Mr. Mathewson was known for his photographic skill. In his earlier years, he was an active member of a local photography club, where he competed with other photographers for monthly prizes often bringing home first, second or third place honors. His family and his travels were his favorite subjects. He always had a camera around his neck to capture the moment at church and family events. It was a passion he and his father shared. Between the two of them, they left the family a rich legacy of pictures stretching back through the ages.

Besides spending time with his family, traveling with family, painting in his “studio” or taking pictures, his other passions were astronomy, chess and M&M’S.

Because of him, his nieces and nephews learned the moon was not made of cheese. He showed them the moon’s oceans and craters through his own telescope. Recently, he was honored to receive a certificate naming him “Honorary Professor of Astronomy at St. Paul’s,” by the Astronomy Professor of Theil College, Patrick C. Hecking, Ph.D.

Local business owners in the 1950s and 1960s knew him because he made hand-printed matchbooks for his customers for several years, a forgotten art.

Donald was a member of St. Joseph’s Church, Sharon.

He will forever be known for his big heart, quick smile and his love for the Cleveland Indians, Cleveland Browns and Notre Dame football. Still, he would never say a bad word about the Steelers.

He is survived by generations of loving nieces and nephews throughout the country.

In addition to his parents, Donald was preceded in death by three sisters, Mildred M. Biblis, Marie J. Zipay, Elizabeth L. Smialkowski and two brothers, John Richard and Bernard J. Mathewson.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to St. Joseph’s Church, 79 Case Avenue, Sharon, PA 16146 or St. Paul’s Activity Dept., 339 East Jamestown Road, Greenville, PA 16125.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Interment will take place at St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

