Donald J. “Don” Burke, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Donald J. “Don” Burke, 94, of Hermitage passed away Monday evening, January 18, 2021, in Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Burke was born April 12, 1926, in Delmar, Iowa, a son of the late Charles Thomas and Mary Ida (Swiebahmer) Burke and was a 1944 graduate of St. Patrick’s Catholic High School in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

A WWII Veteran, Don served as a gunner and radio man in the U.S. Navy, and was stationed on the U.S.S. Eisenhower.

Following an honorable discharge, he enrolled at the Chicago Institute of Electronics. Upon graduation, Don took a position with the former Sharon Transformer Division of Westinghouse Electric Corporation, where he remained until retiring as a test floor supervisor in 1984.

Don was a member of St. Joseph Church, Sharon, where he belonged to the Holy Name Society and volunteered at the food pantry. For 23 years, he and his wife, Josephine, also volunteered in the kitchen of the Prince of Peace Center in Farrell.

An avid golfer, Don truly loved the game and had achieved three hole-in-one’s throughout his lifetime. He always looked forward to summer vacations at the beach with the “Fun-Lovers,” a name Don coined for the family and friends who took the annual trips together. Most importantly, he loved spending time with his family, and especially enjoyed taking his grandchildren fishing.

His wife of 69 years, the former Josephine M. DeNoble, whom he married October 13, 1951, survives at home in Hermitage.

Also surviving are three sons, Donald R. (Debbie) Burke, Cheswick, PA; Charles F. “Chuck” Burke, Hermitage; and Gary J. Burke, Hopewell, Pennsylvania; five grandchildren, Meagan Burke, Scott (Bethany) Burke, Mindy (Tim) Link, Taylor Burke and Griffin Burke and three great-grandchildren, Paige, Ariella, and Killian.

In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Debbie Burke; a sister, Betty Leichenring and four brothers, Maurice, Robert, James and Harold Burke.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed toward the Prince of Peace Center, 502 Darr Ave., Farrell, PA 16121; or St. Joseph Church, 79 Case Ave., Sharon, PA 16146.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no calling hours.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

Mass of Christian burial will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 23, 2021 in St. Joseph Church, Sharon, with Rev. Thomas Whitman, pastor, as celebrant.

Interment: St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.



