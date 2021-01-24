Donald Eugene Ondic, West Middlesex, PA

WEST MIDDLESEX, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald Eugene Ondic, 89, of West Middlesex, died peacefully with his loving daughter, Donna, by his side on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 in Sharon Regional Medical Center, following a brief illness.

Mr. Ondic was born May 26, 1931 in West Middlesex, a son of John and Mary Roscoe Ondic.

Donald graduated from Hubbard High School.

He retired from Sharon Steel’s former Farrell plant after over 40 years of service.

Donald was a life-long member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Hermitage, where he was President of the Cemetery Committee and a member of the building committee that constructed the church.

Donald loved cheering for the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Cleveland Browns. He loved working outdoors and until a few years ago, enjoyed mowing the grass and tending to his garden. He also enjoyed going out to eat with his family.

On February 28, 1953, Donald married the love of his life, Norma (Griffin) Ondic. They spent 59 happy years together until her passing on November 1, 2012.

Donald is survived by his daughter, Donna, of West Middlesex; a sister, Peggy Homer, also of West Middlesex, her children, Doug (Joan) Homer of Hubbard, Ohio and Greg (Wendy) Homer of West Middlesex, who were always there to lend a helping hand to their Uncle Donnie when needed. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and friends and his best fur buddy, Kiddo.

In addition to his wife, Donald was preceded in death by his parents and two daughters, Susan Lynn Ondic and Diane Renee Ondic.

A private funeral service will be held in Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Hermitage, with Rev. Dennis Blauser, officiating.

Arrangements are being handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home.

Interment: Holy Trinity Cemetery, Hermitage.

To plant Memorial Trees in memory of Donald Eugene Ondic, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

A television tribute will air Monday, January 25 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.