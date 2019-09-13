Donald Edward Voytik, Jefferson Township, PA – Obituary

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Donald Edward Voytik of Jefferson Township, formerly a longtime resident of Sharon, passed away peacefully at 8:37 p.m. Tuesday, September 10, 2019, in the arms of Jesus to await the resurrection of the dead. He was 79.

Mr. Voytik was given life by his creator and was born November 1, 1939, in Sharon, a son of John and Susan (Klobusnik) Voytik.

He was a 1958 graduate of Sharon High School and earned his associate’s degree in electrical engineering from Youngstown State University.

On February 3, 1962, he received the gift of a beloved companion in his spouse, the former Patricia L. Hoyney, whom he married in St.’s Peter and Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, Sharon. He was a devoted husband to Pat for 57 years and loved her dearly. She survives at home.

He was blessed with the gift of four children, Mark J. Voytik (Lori), Brian J. Voytik (Stephanie) and Dr. Gary J. Voytik (Brenda) and Jennifer S. Voytik; and 9 grandchildren, of whom he was very proud, Malia, Matthew, Ashton and Brock; Lane and Cole and Marissa Cruz (Raul), Chad and Mariah. He was looking forward to his first great grandchild, who is due in December. Don also leaves a sister, Shirley Cerbus, of Sharon; a brother, Joseph Voytik (Eleanor), of Fishers, Indiana; two sisters-in-law, Pat Voytik, of Bogart, Georgia and Susan Bostocky (Jerry), of Canfield, Ohio; and a former daughter-in-law, Hallie Voytik.

Don was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, John Voytik; and two sisters-in-law, Norma Ferringer (Howard) and Ruth Gartner.

God blessed Don’s life with many special people as he served God in his vocations at home, church, work and in the community.

He was baptized on November 19, 1939, received his first Holy Communion on July 29, 1951 and was a longtime member of St.’s Peter and Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church in Sharon.

Don retired from the engineering department of the former Sharon Transformer Division of Westinghouse Electric Corp. and was employed by the Hudson Companies in property management and development.

Don was a family man and always involved with his children’s activities. He served as a Little League coach and later as a coach for St.’s Peter and Paul softball team in the Shenango Valley Church League.

He enjoyed camping at Reimold Brothers Camp Ground, vacationing at Geneva-On-The-Lake and spending the winters in Florida. Don also enjoyed playing in the former Westinghouse softball league, fishing and playing euchre with family and friends. One of his greatest enjoyments throughout the years was watching his grandsons play sports, particularly football. He will be dearly missed.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St.’s Peter and Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 699 Stambaugh Ave., Sharon, PA 16146.

Calling hours will be from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. Sunday, September 15, 2019, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. Monday, September 16, 2019, in St.’s Peter and Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, Sharon, with Pastor Jacob Deal, officiating.

Interment: Don’s earthly body will be committed into God’s care and laid to rest in Oakwood Cemetery, Hermitage.