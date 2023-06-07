HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Donald E. Shuttleworth, 85, of Hermitage passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, June 6, 2023, in UPMC Jameson Hospital, New Castle.

Mr. Shuttleworth was born April 29, 1938, in Sharon, a son of the late William Shuttleworth, Sr. and Betty J. (Jackson) Shuttleworth.

A lifelong area resident, he graduated from Sharon High School in 1956.

Don was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served during the Korean Era.

For 28 years, he was employed by Sharon Steel’s former Farrell plant, retiring in 1992 upon the plant’s closing. During retirement, Don worked for Kraynak’s in Hermitage.

Don was of the Protestant faith.

An outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting for deer and turkey, and always looked forward to fishing with his brothers and sons. He was also a social member of the Moose Lodge in Greenville.

Don is survived by two sons, Gary Shuttleworth, Sharpsville, and Brian Shuttleworth (Liz), Baden, Pennsylvania; a brother, Edward “Bud” Shuttleworth (Bernie), Greenville; a sister, Judy Chuey, Hermitage; four grandchildren, Madelyn and Alivia Shuttleworth, and Joshua and Justin Shuttleworth; a sister-in-law, Pat Shuttleworth, Greenville; and several nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his longtime companion, Marlene Cerbus, with whom he made his home for the last 33 years in Hermitage.

In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by a brother, William Shuttleworth, Jr.; and two sisters, Jean Harvey, and infant Carol Sue Shuttleworth.

The family would like to thank the nursing staff of UPMC Jameson Hospital for their excellent care and compassion.

Calling hours will be 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. Friday, June 9, 2023 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

A funeral service will be held immediately following at 4:00 p.m., in the funeral home, with Rev. Rick Stauffer, officiating.

Interment: Oakwood Cemetery, Hermitage.

A television tribute will air Thursday, June 8 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.