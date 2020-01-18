Donald E. Evans, Sr., Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Donald E. Evans, Sr., 79, of Hermitage, passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020 in his home.

Mr. Evans was born on October 19, 1940 in Sharon, a son of Paul and Dorothy (Dresch) Evans.

He graduated from Sharon High School in 1958.

He also attended Youngstown State University.

He retired in 2003 from McClay and Son, Pittsburgh, where he was a salesman for 35 years. Following retirement, he worked part time at Giant Eagle, Inc. in Pittsburgh.

Donald was a member of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Hermitage.

He had a passion for traveling and was proud of visiting all 50 states and 22 different countries. Donald was a hardworking man full of integrity and made sure to instill those traits in his children.

Donald loved to laugh and be around others, especially his family.

He is survived by his wife, the former Anne T. Yanak, whom he married on August 28, 1987; two daughters, Dori Sferra and her husband Thomas of Greensburg, Pennsylvania and Dana Brown and her husband David of Grove City; a son, Donald E. Evans, Jr. and his wife Andrea, of Willoughby Hills, Ohio; six grandchildren; Deron Sferra and his wife Natalie, Bryan Sferra and his wife Missy, Tyler and Austin Evans and Zoe and Abbey Brown as well as four great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his twin brother, Ronald Evans.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the American Heart Association.

Calling hours will be from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State Street, Sharon.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at the funeral home with Reverend Ericjon Thomas officiating.

Interment will be at America’s Cemetery in Hermitage.

A television tribute will air Monday, January 20, at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.