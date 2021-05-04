Donald E. “Donnie” Jones, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Donald E. “Donnie” Jones, 68, of Sharon passed away Friday evening, April 30, 2021, in the Butler VA Community Living Center.

Mr. Jones was born August 29, 1953, in Sharon, a son of the late Clayton and Virginia (Redmond) Jones.

A lifelong area resident, he graduated from Sharon High School in 1971.

Donnie honorably served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Era.

Although unable to work for several years, he was formerly employed by Grahm Stamping, Sharon, and also worked at Sharon Steel’s former Farrell plant after returning from the service.

Donnie was a member of American Legion Post, 299, and VFW Post 1338, both Sharon.

During his younger years, he enjoyed fishing, gardening, and woodworking.

He is survived by a daughter, Caitlin Jones, Edinburg, Pennsylvania; a sister, Lucile (Rob) Smith, Orlando, FL; and two brothers, Timothy Jones and Jeff Morris, both of Greenville.

In addition to his parents, Donnie was preceded in death by a sister, Shirley Uram; and two brothers, Clayton “Butchy” Jones and Keith Morris.

Calling hour will be 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. Saturday, May 8, 2021 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

Immediately following the calling hour, there will be a funeral procession to Oakwood Cemetery, Sharon, where military honors will be rendered at 1:45 p.m. by the Sharon American Legion Honor Guard.

Interment: Oakwood Cemetery, Hermitage.

