Donald A. Staples, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Donald A. Staples, 68, of Sharon, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in the TCU of Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Don was born April 3, 1951, in Salem, New Jersey, a son of the late James Buster and Cora Mae Staples.

He was a graduate of Salem High School, New Jersey.

He enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving 19 years, during which he spent time in Vietnam, Panama and Saudi Arabia, achieving the rank of Staff Sergeant.

As a civilian he was employed by the former Wrightco Technologies, where he served as the school director and taught at many of its locations in Pennsylvania.

Don was of the Baptist faith and a member of the American Legion.

He was an avid woodworker and enjoyed fishing, cooking and photography. Don was also musically inclined and played a variety of instruments.

He is survived by his wife, the former Lisa Miller, whom he married December 23, 2004; three daughters, Jennifer Quigley and her husband, David, of Delaware and Kiana and Sadiya Staples, both of Sharon; a son, Daniel Staples of Florida; four grandchildren; one great-grandchild; a sister, Cora Lee Richardson of Delaware and a brother, David Staples and his wife, Diana, of New Jersey.

In addition to his parents, Donald was preceded in death by a sister, Kathleen Thomas and two brothers, Dennis “Michael” and Lawrence Staples.

All services are private.

Interment will be in National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville, Pennsylvania, with a memorial service and military honors to be held at a later date.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

