NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Donald A. Cercone, II, 55, of New Castle, passed away early Wednesday morning, January 11, 2023.

Mr. Cercone was born May 25, 1967, in New Castle, a son of the late Donald Cercone and Sandra (McCune) Cercone Ryan, and graduated from New Castle High School in 1985.

His wife of 33 years, Jolene (Cambro) Cercone, whom he married September 2, 1989, survives at home in New Castle.

Shortly after their wedding, Don and Jolene moved to Las Vegas, Nevada, where they lived for 25 years. While living in Las Vegas, Don worked as a carpenter in the convention industry as a member of Teamsters Local 631. More recently, Don had been working in residential remodeling in New Castle.

Don was a Christian.

He loved spending time outdoors fishing and playing corn-hole with friends and family. Above all else, Don loved being with his “five ladies,” which consisted of his wife and four beautiful daughters.

In addition to his wife, Don is survived by four daughters, Brittany Cercone, Stephanie Cercone, Emily Cercone, and Abigail Cercone, all of New Castle; two sisters, Susan Natale and Cindy Costa, both of New Castle; a brother, Sam Cercone, of Las Vegas, Nevada; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by a nephew, Gino Costa.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the family; online at:Donald’s Memorial Fund.

Calling hours will be 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. Monday, January 16, 2023 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls St., New Castle.

A memorial service will be held immediately following at 5:00 p.m. in the funeral home.