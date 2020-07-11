Dona D. Miller, Masury, Ohio

MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dona D. Miller, of Masury, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in UPMC Jameson Hospital, New Castle, following an extended illness. She was 59.

Dona was born May 10, 1961, in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of David O. and Laura (Snider) Stecher.

She attended Hartford (Ohio) grade school and the Corinth Christian Academy in Kinsman.

Dona was a State Tested Nurses Assistant (STNA) for many years and retired from O’Brien Memorial Nursing Home, Masury.

She attended the Hartford Community Church.

In her youth, she was a Brownie and Girl Scout and attended 4H where she participated in sewing.

Dona enjoyed roller skating and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was also very fond of her family’s cats and dogs.

She is survived by her mother, Laura Davis, of Greenville; three daughters, Cathy Arnold (Carl), of Masury, Jessica Barton (Brett), of Pine Knot, Kentucky and June Hartman, also of Masury; three sons, Dave Hartman (Nicolle), of Masury, Danny Hartman (Stephanie), of Mineral Ridge and Melvin Miller (Brenna), of Niles; 18 grandchildren; a sister, Charlene Schultz (Art), of Greenville and aunts and uncles, Betty “B” Garlock and Ed and Margaret “Toots” Snider, all of Kinsman and George Snider, of Warren.

Dona was preceded in death by her father, David O. Stecher; a stepfather, Miland V. Davis; a grandson, Danny Hartman, Jr.; grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. William Stecher and Mr. and Mrs. Charles Snider; a brother, David C. Stecher and two uncles, Paul and Frank Snider.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family.

Calling hours will be from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m., on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

Funeral service will be held immediately following at 5:00 p.m.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

