Don Templeton, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Don Templeton, 47, of Sharon, passed away Friday, September 11, 2020, in Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Don was born February 26, 1973, in Sharon, a son of Robert and Donna (Osborne) Templeton.

He was a 1992 graduate of Mercer High School and studied computer programming at Pennsylvania Institute of Technology, Pittsburgh.

Don was a hard worker and had a passion for cooking, He was currently employed at LuLu Beans Café and Coffee Shop, downtown Sharon. He previously worked at Long John Silvers and Bob Evans, both in Hermitage; Kings Restaurant, Barkeyville, Pennsylvania and County Market and Arby’s, both in Grove City.

Don was a die-hard fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Many will remember him by his big heart and willingness to help someone in need. Above all he loved his dogs and family.

He is survived by a daughter, Mackenzie Templeton, of Volant, Pennsylvania; his mother, Donna Templeton; a sister, Heather Templeton; two brothers, twin Dan Templeton and Rob Templeton, all of Sharon.

Don was preceded in death by his father and grandparents, Rye and Wanda Templeton and Dale and Irene Osborne.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the funeral home to help defer funeral expenses.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

