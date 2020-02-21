Don R. “Big Don” Wills, NewCastle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Don R. “Big Don” Wills, 75, of New Castle passed away peacefully surrounded by family early Thursday morning, February 20, 2020, in Allegheny General Hospital, following a brief illness.

Mr. Wills was born October 24, 1944, in New Castle, a son of the late John and Flora (Norris) Wills. He was a lifelong area resident and attended New Castle High School.

For nearly 40 years, Don has been employed by Reed Oil Co., New Castle, where he started as a truck driver and most recently worked as a maintenance superintendent. He was previously employed as a maintenance worker at New Castle Y.D.C. and as the maintenance foreman at the former Polk Mental Hospital, Polk, Pennsylvania. As a young man, he also served as a Neshannock Twp. Vol Fire Fighter and drove school bus for Neshannock Twp. School District.

Don enjoyed meeting friends for breakfast at the Hill House Restaurant in West Pittsburgh and riding his trike motorcycle on summer days. Most importantly, he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

His wife, the former Judy Haney, whom he married October 2, 1989, survives at home.

Also surviving are five daughters, Michelle (fiancé, Randy Bobbert) Summerville and Donelle (Steven) Dean, all of New Castle; Tammy (Matt) Winters, Ogden, Utah; Erika Everly, of New Castle; and Dawn Schlager, of Portersville; two sisters, Jan (Dave) Swope, of Portersville and Diane (Bill) Ayers, of New Castle; a brother, Alan (Marsha) Wills, of Butler, Pennsylvania; 10 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren and his beloved pets, a dog, Gabbie and two cats, Baby and Maui.

In addition to his parents, Don was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert Wills and infant Eugene Wills.

Calling hours will be 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. Sunday, February 23, 2020 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls St., Sharon.

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 24, 2020 in the funeral home, with Rev. John Coomber, officiating.

Interment: Graceland Cemetery, Neshannock Twp.

A television tribute will air Friday, February 21, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.