HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Dominick “Dom” Teaberry, 96, of Hermitage, passed away Tuesday, April 5, 2022, in Hermitage Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Mr. Teaberry was born October 29, 1925, in Sharpsville, a son of the late Frank and Rosina (Mastrojarina) Teaberry.

He was a 1944 graduate of Sharpsville High School.

Dom honorably served his country in the U.S. Army during both WWII and Korean War.

Upon his honorable discharge, he was employed as a finisher at the former Masury, Ohio location of General American Transportation Corp. (GATX).

Dom was a member of the Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage.

He was also a fourth-degree member of the Knights of Columbus, Sharon.

An avid golfer, he was a member of the Elks Retired Men’s Golf League, which played at the former VFW Golf Course, Hermitage. Additionally, Dom was a member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, Lodge #103, Sharon and the Hickory Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post #6166, Hermitage.

His wife, the former Jean L. Sarcinella, whom he married on September 9, 1950, passed away on June 13, 2020.

He is survived by a son, Jeffery Teaberry and his wife Josie, of Farrell; two grandchildren, Maura Walker and her husband Dale of Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania and Corrine Teaberry of Hubbard, Ohio; two stepgrandchildren, Jenna Russ and her husband Chris and Natalie Webster and her husband Ben, all of Tampa, Florida; four great-grandchildren, Duke and Molly Walker and Raelynn and Ryleigh Russ and a brother, Lawrence Teaberry and his wife Celeste of Canfield, Ohio.

In addition to his parents and wife, Dom was preceded in death by a daughter, Cheryl Teaberry Krett; a sister, Mary Mastrian and a brother, Peter Teaberry.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the Church of Notre Dame, 2325 Highland Road, Hermitage, PA 16148 or the American Cancer Society, at www.Cancer.org

Per Dom’s wishes, there are no services.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

Interment will be at St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.

A television tribute will air Monday, April 11 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.