Dominick Eugene Nigro, Sr., Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Dominick Eugene Nigro, Sr., age 93, devoted husband, beloved father of five, grandfather and great grandfather, joined his wife, Eleanor “Lee” DiRocco Nigro and their heavenly father on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.

Dom and Lee were married on March 2, 1950, and together they built a legacy that inspired all to love family, to give a hand up to others not only in times of need or work, but in times of celebration. They traveled near and far to celebrate Baptisms, First Holy Communion’s, Confirmations, weddings, and any activity athletic or otherwise of the younger generations, savoring the best of life. He had a passion for gardening and shared his harvest, particularly his garlic with family and friends abundantly.

Dominick was born on July 26, 1927, in Sharon, Pennsylvania and lived his entire life in the Shenango Valley.

He was one of seven children to Dominick and Rosina (Gargano) Nigro, originally from Bagnoli Irpino, Italy. Dom never forgot his roots and savored his Italian heritage, fostering his desire to make this world a better place for those willing to work.

During World War II, he served our country in the Merchant Marine’s.

After the war, he returned to the Valley and soon began his career at Sharon Steel Corporation as a millwright. He quickly became a strong advocate for workers’ rights and played a part in the establishment of workman’s compensation for his fellow steel workers. He served his peers in many capacities within the AFL-CIO with the most prestigious position as the President of Local 1193 during its height of prosperity.

Dom also served on the Shenango Industrial Union Council beginning in 1957, the Democratic National Congressional Committee from 1965-1977, alongside Congressmen and Governors. He served on the Board of Directors of Shenango Valley Osteopathic Hospital where he held a term as the President and was one of the founding fathers and a long time Board Director of Primary Health Network in the Shenango Valley.

In addition to his five children: Dominick “Butch” Eugene Nigro, Jr. (Laura), Donna Lee Buckner, Dee Heckathorn (Arthur), Diana R. Buzard and Debra Lynn Biggins (Brian), Dom leaves behind 12 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father, Dominick, mother, Rosina, brothers, Anthony, Aneillo “Bill”, Albert “Bert” Nigro; sisters, Caroline Siciliano, and Antoinette and Rose Nigro; a son, Richard Peter Nigro, and grandson Benjamin “Bennie” E. Buzard.

For his family and others, Dom will be missed as a source of strength, and as a teacher and counselor to many.

In lieu of flowers, Dom would like to have any donations sent in his name to the Buhl Community Recreation Center,28 Pine Street, Sharon, Pa. 16146. Checks can be made payable to BCRC in Dom’s name.

A private Funeral Mass will be in the Church of the Good Shepherd, West Middlesex, with Rev. Glenn R. Whitman, pastor, as celebrant.

Entombment: St. Rose Cemetery mausoleum, Hermitage.



