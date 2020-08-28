Dolores M. Wayne, Farrell, PA

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Dolores M. Wayne, formerly of Farrell, 119 White Birch Lane, Westmont, Illinois passed away unexpectedly at 7:30 a.m. Sunday, August 23, 2020, in Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital, Downers Grove, IL. She was 83.

Mrs. Wayne was born May 20, 1937, in Farrell, PPennsylvania, a daughter of the late Louis and Antoinetta (Nigro) Messere.

A 1956 graduate of Hickory High School, Dolores was known for her talented singing voice and continued to perform at home for friends and at her class reunions.

She and her husband moved to the Chicago suburbs in 1983.

Dolores was a homemaker and a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Westmont, Illinois.

Surviving are: her husband, David L. Wayne, whom she married October 26, 1957 in St. Joseph Church, Sharon, Pennsylvania; two daughters, Denise Duplechian, of Aliquippa, Pennsylvania and Brenda Van Wyhe, of Sugar Grove, IL; a grandchild, Mackenzie Van Wyhe; a sister, Donna Gallagher and her husband Edward John, of Hermitage, PPennsylvania; a nephew Ed Gallagher and his wife Kathy and a niece, Kathy Walko.

Dolores and her husband really enjoyed traveling, particularly to Las Vegas where they have made many life-long friends.

Aside from her gorgeous looks, Dolores was most proud of her cooking and homemaking ability. There was never anything out of order or dishes in the dishwasher. God will be delighted to have Dolores in charge of Heavens orderliness. She was the worlds best by far!

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 5, 2020, in St. Rose Cemetery Chapel, Dutch Lane, Hermitage, PPennsylvania, with Rev. Glenn R. Whitman, as celebrant.

Family will receive friends in the chapel from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

