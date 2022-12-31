MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dolores Joann (Lelii) Quartini, 95, of Masury, Ohio, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022, in St. John XXIII Home, Hermitage.

Mrs. Quartini was born August 8, 1927, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Ralph and Nicolina (Morelli) Lelii.

She graduated from New Castle High School.

On September 8, 1949, she married Eugene A. Quartini, of Masury.

Prior to her marriage and moving to Masury, Dolores was employed for three years at Metropolitan Life Insurance Company in New Castle. Alongside her husband, Eugene, she worked for more than 30 years at the family’s restaurant, The White Rose, Masury.

Centered by her devotion to the Rosary and Roman Catholic Religion, she was a member of St. Vitus Church, New Castle and later the former Sacred Heart Church, Sharon and Our Lady of Fatima, Farrell. In addition to praying the rosary daily, she took pride in volunteering at the dinners held at Sacred Heart Church and served on the church’s collection counting committee for many years.

She enjoyed homemaking and cooking. Dolores cherished time spent with her children and their families, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a longtime member of the Mercer County Women’s Association and the American Business Women’s Association (ABWA), where she served as the organization’s treasurer. Dolores loved attending local theatres and going on regional bus trips. She was also fortunate to take two trips to Europe, her favorite being a vacation to Italy, where she managed to touch St. John Paul II, after his Mass at St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican.

She is survived by two daughters, Christine (Phillip) Dennison of Canfield, Ohio and Gina Tizio of Hermitage; a son, Howard (Dyanna) Quartini of Charlotte, North Carolina; five grandchildren, Alisa (John) Matune, Philip Tizio, Geno (Emma) Tizio, Lindsay (Piyush Singhi) Quartini and Joelle (Xiomara) Quartini; four great-grandchildren, Carmen and Luca Matune and Aria and Maya Quartini and her former son-in-law, Phil Tizio.

In addition to her parents, Dolores was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Eugene; a sister, Anna Manes and her husband Angelo and two brothers, Walter Lelii and his wife Frances and Don Lelii and his wife, Minnie.

The family would like to thank Dr. Gregory George and his staff; Diane Verroco of Golden Caregivers and the nurses and staff of St. John XXIII Home for their care and compassion over the last few years.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to a church or charity of the donor’s choice.

The family will receive friends for 30 minutes prior to the Mass of Christian burial at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 5, 2023 in Our Lady of Fatima Church, 601 Roemer Boulevard, Farrell.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

Interment, St. Mary’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements entrusted to J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

