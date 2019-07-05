Dolores F. Clarich, Hermitage, Pennsylvania – Obituary

HERMITAGE, PA (MyValleyTributes) – Dolores F. Clarich, 83, of Hermitage, passed away Wednesday evening, July 3, 2019, in UPMC Passavant Hospital, Pittsburgh.

Dolores was born February 8, 1936, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Frank and Mary (Driscoll) Fox.

She was a 1954 graduate of Sharon High School.

Dolores was a longtime employee of the former Packard Electric Company, Warren, Ohio, retiring in 1985 with 31 ½ years of service as a mold and press operator.

Dolores was a lifelong member of the former Sacred Heart Church, Sharon.

She had a zest for life and a great attitude that enabled her to make the best of a bad situation. Most important to her were her daughters and her grandchildren. She was a passionate bingo player and loved the time she spent with her grandchildren. She was a kind and giving person who was always there, as witnessed by the way she lived her life.

She married Edward Clarich in 1955.

She is survived by two daughters, Denise Allwine and her husband, Dave, of Wampum, Pennsylvania and Tina Clarich, with whom she made her home and four granddaughters, Allyson, Allyssa, Alliya and Allayna Allwine.

In addition to her parents, Dolores was preceded in death by a sister, Jeanne Holler and a brother, Donald Fox.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Buhl Park, 715 Hazen Road, Hermitage, PA 16148.

Calling hours will be 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday (07/07/2019) in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 8 in the funeral home.

A television tribute will air Monday, July 8 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.