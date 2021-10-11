Dolores E. Skowronski, New Castle, PA



NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Dolores E. Skowronski, 94, of New Castle passed away Sunday afternoon, October 10, 2021, in Rhodes Estates.

Mrs. Skowronski was born January 28, 1927, in Munhall, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late John and Mary (Fedor) Gamret. Due to her mother passing at a young age, she was raised by her grandmother, Elsie and three uncles, Al, Jay and Mike Fedor.

Dolores was a 1945 graduate of Munhall High School.

A homemaker, Dolores dedicated her life to caring for her family and their home.

She was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers.

Her husband, Vincent Skowronski, whom she married August 12, 1946, preceded her in death April 28, 2009.

Dolores is survived by a daughter, Kathryn Saenger of Highlands, Texas; three grandchildren, Lisa Miller (Skip), Dee Weinschenk (Tim) and Jessica Moore (Chris); five great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren and a son-in-law, Ben Hogue of New Castle.

In addition to her parents and husband, Dolores was preceded in death by a daughter, Carol Hogue.

Calling hours will be 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Thursday, October 14, 2021 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls Street, New Castle. Memorial service will be immediately following at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home. To access the memorial service via livestream, please visit: Dolore’s memorial service

Interment will be in Parkside Cemetery, Shenango Township.