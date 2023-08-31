TRANSFER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Dolores “Dee” Taylor, 87, of Transfer, passed away Tuesday afternoon, August 29, 2023, in her home.

Mrs. Taylor was born on August 12, 1936, in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Leon and Julia (Ostrowski) Hundenski.

She graduated from the former Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Pittsburgh.

She was employed as an executive secretary at Sharon Regional Medical Center and spent 26 years at J.C. Penny retail store in the Shenango Valley Mall. At J.C. Penny she worked as a sales associate and a receptionist in the salon.

Dee was a member of St. Michael Catholic Parish, Greenville, where she served as the church secretary. She was the former Vice-Regent of Catholic Daughters of America and started the couples card club, which played Rummy 500 at the Church of Notre Dame, which lasted more than 40 years. Additionally, Dee volunteered at the Prince of Peace food pantry.

A true matriarch, her family was always most important to her. She was a stay-at-home mother until her youngest child began school. Her family will always remember her for making the best pierogies.

She was always the life of the party. Dee enjoyed playing cards, bowling, polka dancing, listening to her brother “Bud” play polka music, traveling, and taking cruises to Alaska, the Caribbean, and Australia.

Her husband and best friend, Raymond G. Taylor, whom she married on November 27, 1954, passed away on January 7, 2023. At the beginning of their marriage, she accompanied her husband who was in the military and was stationed in Virginia; Germany; Naples, Italy; and Okinawa.

She is survived by a daughter, Linda Lea Taylor, St. Petersburg, Florida; two sons, Bruce Taylor, Sharpsville, and Brian Taylor and his wife Rachele, Warren, Ohio; six grandchildren, Tiffany, Melissa, Zachery, Sarah, Leeann and James Scott; and five great-grandchildren, Emily, Noah, Sydney, Ava, and Christian Ray. Also surviving is a brother, Donald Hundenski, California.

In addition to her parents and husband, Dee was preceded in death by four siblings, Ronald, Leon “Bud,” Tim, and Joy.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to St. Michael’s Catholic Parish, 85 North High St., Greenville, PA 16125.

Calling hours will be 10:00 a.m. to Noon, Tuesday, September 5, 2023 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State St., Sharon. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com

Mass of Christian burial will be at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, in St. Michael Catholic Parish, 85 North High St., Greenville, with Rev. Brandon Kleckner, pastor, as celebrant.

Interment: St. Michael’s Cemetery, Greenville.

