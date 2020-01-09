Dolores Ann “Dee” Grodecki, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Dolores Ann “Dee” Grodecki, 87, formerly a longtime resident of Hermitage, passed away peacefully Tuesday afternoon, January 7, 2020, in Ohio State University Medical Center, Columbus, Ohio.

Mrs. Grodecki was born July 17, 1932, in Sharon, a daughter of the late John and Helen (Sekerak) Opalenik.

She was a 1950 graduate of Hubbard High School (OH) and later completed courses at the former Youngstown Beauty School to earn her cosmetology license.

Dee owned and operated her salon, Hair Fashions by Dee, for many years. She began with a salon on State St., in Sharon, later moving to her Hermitage location, and ultimately ran the salon out her home. Dee’s passion for her work matched beautifully with the opportunity to spend time with many different people, the part of the job she loved most.

Dee was a member of the Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage.

With an appreciation for art in any form, she enjoyed painting and making crafts, particularly the beautiful synthetic roses she constructed from coffee filters. Dee also loved spending time with her family and dogs.

Her husband of 59 years, Anthony R. Grodecki, whom she married August 12, 1950, preceded her in death on April 7, 2010.

Surviving are a daughter, Paulette (Steven) Bricker, Powell, Ohio; a son, Daniel Grodecki, Hermitage; three sisters, Judy Hennigan, Alabama; Elaine Greene, West Middlesex; and Elizabeth (Marty) Opalenik-Martinez, Oakland, California; two brothers, Steven (Karen) Opalenik, West Middlesex; and Paul (Laura) Opalenik, Wakeman, Ohio and three grandchildren, Daniel Grodecki, Illinois, Kimberly Ann Fleming and Zoe Elizabeth Bricker, as well and many nieces, nephews and God children.

In addition to her parents and husband, Dee was preceded in death by a son, Anthony Grodecki and a brother, John Opalenik.

Calling hours will be from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service Saturday, January 11, 2020 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

Funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday in the funeral home.

Entombment: St. Rose Mausoleum, Hermitage.

A television tribute will air Friday, January 10, at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.