SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Dionigi “Danny” DelliBovi, 75 of Sharon, passed away Thursday morning, July 28, 2022, in his home.

Mr. DelliBovi was born July 2, 1947, in Bagnoli, Irpino, Italy, a son of the late Silvio and Addolorata (Donnarummo) DelliBovi.

Following high school, he and his wife traveled by boat to Ellis Island and moved to Farrell to live with his wife’s aunt. A year later, they settled in Sharon where they raised their family.

Upon arrival in the United States, he began working at the former Sawhill Tubular, Sharon. He was a hard worker, serving the company for 36 years, always willing to pick up an extra shift, retiring in 2002.

A devout Catholic, Danny was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Church, Farrell.

He was also a member of the Italian Home, the New Deal Club and the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 5286, all in Farrell.

While living in Italy, he worked as a mechanic and played trumpet in an opera, often playing a solo.

Danny was always on the go, he enjoyed daily walks in Buhl Park, reminiscing with friends at Giant Eagle’s coffee shop and attending all his children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events. He also loved traveling; last year alone he went to Italy, Colorado and Las Vegas, Nevada. Additionally, he found joy in playing bocce and fixing things.

His wife, the former Addolorata “Dolores” DeVito, whom he married on March 31, 1966, passed away on September 21, 2017.

He is survived by a daughter, Lisa Dillon and her fiancé, Michael, of Sharon; three sons, William DelliBovi of Hermitage, Dion DelliBovi and his wife, Sheila, of Sharon and Daniel DelliBovi of Westminster, Colorado; six grandchildren, Devon, Abriana, Dante’, Nathan, Adriana and Massimo and two brothers, Pete DelliBovi of Wexford, Pennsylvania and Paolo DelliBovi of Switzerland.

In addition to his parents and wife, Danny was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Christopher Dillon.

The family would like to thank Kindred Hospice, Dr. George, Dr. Porter, UPMC Mercy Hospital, the ICU at Sharon Regional Medical Center, Clepper Manor, Fr. Matthew Ruyechan and Deacon Joe Messina, for the great care and spiritual guidance for their father.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Our Lady of Fatima Church, 601 Roemer Blvd., Farrell, PA 16121.

Calling hours will be 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Monday, August 1 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

Mass of Christian burial will be 1:30 p.m. Monday, August 1, in Our Lady of Fatima Church, Farrell, with Rev. Matthew Ruyechan, pastor, as celebrant.

Interment will be in St. Anthony’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

A television tribute will air Sunday, July 31 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.