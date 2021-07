FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Dillon James Hajduk, 22, of Farrell passed away early Saturday morning, July 10, 2021.

He was born December 26, 1998, the son of Albert “Ray” and Toya (Jones) Hajduk, both of whom survive him in Farrell.

All services will be held privately.

Interment will be at Morefield Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements are being handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.