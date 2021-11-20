Diane Peters, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Diane (Orr) Peters, 65, of Hermitage, passed away Friday morning, November 19, 2021, in Sharon Regional Medical Center, surrounded by her children.

Ms. Peters was born March 14, 1956, in Ellwood City, a daughter of the late William F. and Marion Eleanor (Jessop) Orr. She was a 1974 graduate of Riverside High School, Ellwood City. Diane earned a bachelor’s of science degree in nursing from Carlow University, Pittsburgh.

She was employed as a registered nurse for more than 40 years at UPMC Jameson Hospital, New Castle, retiring on March 27, 2021. During her career, she worked in the operating room for more than 30 years and prior to retirement was in the infusion center. Diane truly loved being a nurse and that was shown in the quality of care she gave her patients.

She was multi-talented, with skills in gardening, cooking, baking, photography, scrapbooking, and bobbin lace. Her greatest joy came from spending time with her family and playing with her grandchildren.

She is survived by three daughters, Anne Sternart and her husband, Zach of Mt. Jackson, Pennsylvania, Lauren Gravatte of Hermitage and Kathryn Peters of Sharon; three grandchildren, Lylah and Niko Gravatte and Rebecca Johnson and a brother, Douglas Orr and his wife, Melodee of Alabama.

In addition to her parents, Diane was preceded in death by a grandchild, Jamisen Gravatte and a brother, Dwight Orr.

The family suggest memorial contributions be directed to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, at www.NationalMSSociety.org

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

The funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 in the funeral home, with Rev. John McCready, officiating.

Interment will be in Slippery Rock Presbyterian Cemetery, New Castle.

A television tribute will air Monday, November 22 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.