UNION TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Diana Marie McAnallen, 74 of Union Township, passed away peacefully with her children at her side Saturday afternoon, July 9, 2022, in UPMC Jameson Hospital.

Diana was born August 25, 1947, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late Willis and Alberta (Gibbons) Bartle. She was raised in Ellwood City and graduated from Ellwood City Lincoln High School in 1965.

For 27 years, Diana was employed by Lawrence County ARC. She began her career as a caregiver, later becoming the administrator of the personal care home on the east side of New Castle.

An avid reader and talented seamstress, she also enjoyed playing cards and spending her winters in Florida.

Diana is survived by her longtime companion, Daniel Esposito, with whom she made her home in Union Township and Edgewater, Florida; two daughters, Jamie Snare of New Wilmington and Denice Smith (Brian) of Edinburg; a son, Eric McAnallen (Misa) of Ellwood City; a sister, Patricia Greco (Bob) of Ellwood City; seven grandchildren, Anthony, Marquis and Alexis Jackson, Tyeshia Duffy (Richard) and Riley, Taryn and Kase Smith and 14 great-grandchildren.

Calling hours will be 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 19 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls Street, New Castle. A funeral service will be held immediately following at 5:00 p.m. in the funeral home.

