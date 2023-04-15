SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Diane M. (Garon) Hvizdak, 70, of Sharon, passed away Thursday afternoon, April 13, 2023, in Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Mrs. Hvizdak was born on August 16, 1952, in Buffalo, New York, a daughter of the late William Russell and Lucille Emma (Hawksworth) Garon.

She was a 1970 graduate of Piqua (Ohio) Central High School.

She worked at the former Whitmer Smith’s and the former Szabo Jewelry, both in downtown Sharon. Most recently she retired as a custodian from the Sharon School District in 2012.

Diane was a member of St. Joseph’s Church, Sharon.

A classic movie fanatic, her favorite channel was TCM. She also enjoyed the Beatles but most of all cherished time spent with her family.

She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Eugene P. Hvizdak, whom she married on October 19, 1974; a son, Christopher (Sarah Weber) Hvizdak of Austin, Texas; two nephews and a niece, Adam (Lori) Garon, David (Laura) Garon and Alexandria Garon-Kendrew; five great-nieces, Emma Lucille, Ashley, Abigail, Teagan and Lennon and a great-nephew, Kieran. Also surviving are two sisters, Deb (Robert) Fleischer of Sharon and Kathie McMillan of Seattle, Washington.

In addition to her parents, Diane was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Ann Garon; a brother, David Garon and a brother-in-law, Robert McMillan.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Cleveland Hope Lodge, 11432 Mayfield Road, Cleveland, OH 44106 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Calling hours will be 5:000 – 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, 2023 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

Mass of Christian burial will be Wednesday, April 19, 2023 in St. Joseph’s Church, 79 Case Avenue, Sharon, with the Very Rev. Thomas Whitman, pastor, as celebrant.

Interment, St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

A television tribute will air Sunday, April 16, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.