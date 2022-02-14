HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Diana L. Gelesky, 66, of Hermitage, passed away Friday afternoon, February 11, 2022, in her home.



Mrs. Gelesky was born March 22, 1955, in Farrell, a daughter of the late Roy “Slick” and Marion (Marstellar) Coonce.

She attended Joseph Badger Local School.



A dedicated homemaker, Diana held many jobs throughout her lifetime. Her priority was her family and taking care of her children.



She enjoyed gardening and decorating and rearranging her home.



She is survived by her husband, Randy Gelesky, whom she married in 2006; a daughter, Marion L. Colwell of Farrell; a son, James Joseph Colwell of Hermitage; two stepsons, Ryan Gelesky and his wife, Brooke, of West Middlesex and Kyle Gelesky of Ellwood City, Pennsylvania; five grandchildren, Shane, Ashlynn, Deonta, Billy and Taylor Colwell; three stepgrandchildren and one great-granddaughter, Ava Colwell. She is also survived by four sisters, Linda L. Brager and her husband, Donnie, of Wyoming, Gail M. Gearhart and her husband, Todd, of Newport Richey, Florida, Debbie R. Bernard and her husband, Howard, of Champion, Ohio and Tami Barger and her husband, Calvin, of Burghill and three brothers, Earl Coonce, Walter Coonce, both of Sharon and Eric Coonce of Brookfield.



In addition to her parents, Diana was preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Andrea “Jet” Coonce.



In keeping with Diana’s wishes there are no services.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

