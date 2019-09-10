Diane K. Davis, Sharon, PA – Obituary

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Diane K. Davis, 72, of Sharon, formerly of Monmouth, Illinois, passed away Friday afternoon, September 6, 2019, in UPMC Passavant Hospital, McCandless, Pennsylvania.

Mrs. Davis was born August 10, 1947, in Mt. Pleasant, Iowa, a daughter of the late Raymond and Helen (Joy) Garmoe. She was raised and educated in Burlington, Iowa.

Diane was employed by Burlington Basket Factory, Burlington, Iowa and retired as a supervisor in 2008.

She was a member of the Eagles Club, Monmouth, Illinois.

Diane enjoyed camping, coloring, completing crossword puzzles and watching the Lifetime movie network. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Her husband, Timothy Davis, passed away August 31, 2015.

She is survived by two daughters, Teresa McGeehon, Sharon and Tammy (Roy) Lenover, Monmouth, Illinois; a son, Michael (Kay) Riley, Springfield, Illinois; a sister, Connie (Kenny) Derossett-Weible, Illinois; two brothers, Ron (Debbie) Garmoe, Tennessee and Roger Jennings, Monmouth, Illinois; five grandchildren, Erin Campbell, Shawnda Stockdale, Ryan Campbell, T.J. Lenover and Lisa Keeley and eight great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Diane was preceded in death by a brother, Dennis Garmoe and two nieces, Holly Jennings and Tracy Derossett.

In keeping with her wishes, there will be no calling hours.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

A celebration of life gathering will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019, at 1127 S. First St., Monmouth, Illinois.

Arrangements by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.