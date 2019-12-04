Diane B. Leonetti, New Wilmington, PA

NEW WILMINGTON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Diane B. Leonetti of New Wilmington passed away at 4:26 p.m. Monday, December 2, 2019, in UPMC Shadyside Hospital, Pittsburgh, with her loving family by her side following a brief illness. She was 67.

Mrs. Leonetti was born January 3, 1952, in Grove City, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Raymond and Shirley (Stinedurf) Walker.

She was raised in Grove City and was a 1970 graduate of Neshannock High School.

Diane retired from Westminster College, New Wilmington, where she was employed for ten years. She previously drove a school bus for the New Wilmington Area School District, worked at Castleview Memorial Gardens in New Castle and at the former Hills Department Store and W.C. Grant Department Store, both in Hermitage.

Diane was of the Presbyterian faith.

She and her husband, Dennis M. Leonetti, whom she married March 23, 1971, enjoyed traveling, sailing on Pymatuning Lake and Lake Erie and bowling in the Wheatland Tube couples bowling league at Thornton Hall Lanes in Sharon. Diane also enjoyed reading, cooking, especially during the holidays, and spending time with her grandchildren.

Besides her husband, Dennis, she is survived by three daughters, Jeanna M. Ronko (James) and Julie A. Riggs (Shane Qualls), both of Havelock, North Carolina and Mary L. Gillespie (Terrell), of Pittsburgh; 7 grandchildren whom she adored, Victoria, Dennis, Brandon, Alyssa, Ashley, Austin, Makayla, Rose and Alexandra; three sisters, Connie McGinnis (Bob), of New Wilmington, Bonnie Payne (Timothy), of Howland, Ohio and Amy Burk (Rick), of Mercer; three brothers, Dewey Walker (Maryann), of Greenville, Stephen Walker (Lori), of Halton, Pennsylvania and David Walker (Grace), of Carson, California and several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, Diane was preceded in death by her step-father, Lee Robison; her step-mother, Dorothy Walker; a brother, Tom Robison and her father- and mother-in-law, Frederick and Nancy Leonetti.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the American Cancer Society.

A time of remembrance will be held by the family at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory.