SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Diana J. Kehoe, 67, of Sharpsville passed away Friday morning, December 10, 2021, in her residence, following a courageous battle with cancer.

Mrs. Kehoe was born September 5, 1954, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Robert States and Mary (Valentino) Templeton.

She was a 1972 graduate of Hickory High School, Hermitage.

As a young woman, Diana worked at D’Onofrio’s Food Center, Hermitage and later for Medal Distributing, Sharon, and Dean’s Dairy, South Pymatuning Township.

Primarily a mother and grandmother, she was very active in several organizations while raising her children, including: the Sharpsville P.T.O, Cheerleading Boosters, Military Moms, Talent Shows and local fundraisers, all in Sharpsville.

With a unique ability to make others feel loved and appreciated, Diana was a best friend to many and always ready to grow her family of friends.

Diana always looked forward to small road trips with her husband, David, especially to appreciate the fall foliage or Christmas lights.

Her husband, J. David Kehoe, whom she married January 30, 1982, survives at home.

She is also survived by a son, Nicholas Kehoe (Nicole), Tucson, Arizona; a daughter, Lindsay Boccuzzi (Fabio), Tampa, Florida; a sister, Tracy Templeton, Farrell; a brother, Robert States (Dana), Hermitage; four grandchildren, Sophie, Callie, Annie and Emmie Kehoe.

In addition to her parents, Diana was preceded in death by a brother, Perry Templeton.

All services will be held privately.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Wenesday, December 15 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.