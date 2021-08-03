Diana Elaine Hancox, West Middlesex, PA

WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Diana Elaine Hancox, 62, of Tionesta, formerly of West Middlesex, passed away Monday, August 2, 2021, in Titusville Area Hospital.

Ms. Hancox was born June 9, 1959, in Sharon, a daughter of Theodore and Mona (Arnett) Tatomirovich.

She was a 1977 graduate of West Middlesex High School and earned her associate degree from the Shenango Valley School of Business.

She is survived by a daughter, Tara Hancox, of Sharon; two sons, Zachery Hancox, of Greenville and Theodore Hancox, of Philippi, West Virginia; her mother, Mona Tatomirovich, of Tionesta; a sister, Violet Grindstaff, of Tionesta; two brothers, Theodore Tatomirovich and his wife Michelle, of Masury, Ohio and Robert Tatomirovich, of Tionesta and two grandchildren, Trevor Moore and Cayden Richards.

Diana was preceded in death by her father and a sister, Dora Tatomirovich.

Calling hour will be 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service Friday August, 6, 2021 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State St., Sharon.

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Friday in the funeral home.

Interment: Oakwood Cemetery, Hermitage.