Desiree Delli Bovi, Sharpsville, PA

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Desiree Delli Bovi, 38, of Sharpsville passed away Friday afternoon, October 8, 2021.

Ms. Delli Bovi was born April 17, 1983, in Sharon, a daughter of Pierino Delli Bovi, Sr. and Lorraina Kane. A lifelong resident of the Shenango Valley, she graduated from Sharon High School in 2001.

Desiree worked for several family-owned restaurants in the area.

Desiree was of the Catholic faith.

She loved her family, especially her son, Donovan.

Surviving is her son, Donovan Stinedurf, New Castle; her father, Pierino Delli Bovi, S.; and a brother, Pete Delli Bovi, Jr. (Keeley), all of Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania. Also surviving are several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Desiree was preceded in death by an infant son, Xavier and her mother, Lorraina Kane

There will be no calling hours. Funeral service will be held privately.

Arrangements are being handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

