Dennis P. Phibbs, Farrell, PA

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Dennis P. Phibbs, 63, of Farrell passed away surrounded by his wife and children Wednesday morning, May 12, 2021, in UPMC Passavant Hospital, Pittsburgh.

Mr. Phibbs was born May 28, 1957, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Walter and Joann (Pennock) Phibbs.

He was a 1976 graduate of Hubbard High School.

For many years, Dennis owned and operated Phibbs Construction, and completed general contracting work throughout the Shenango Valley and Eastern Ohio. Most recently, he was employed by Jones Performances, Inc., West Middlesex and previously worked for Groover Construction, Youngstown, Ohio.

A devout family man, Dennis loved spending time with his children and grandchildren and always made it a priority to help them in any way possible. He had a talent for fixing just about anything, and loved helping family and friends with projects. Dennis also enjoyed playing cards, especially poker and traveling with his wife, Marilyn.

He is survived by his wife, Marilyn (Tarr) Phibbs of Farrell, whom he married May 24, 2008; three daughters, Candice (Todd) Pelerson and Anna Phibbs, all of Sharon and Erin Phibbs and her fiancé, Steve Batemon, Sharpsville; a son, Tom (Katie) Phibbs, Sarasota, Florida; a stepson, Joe (Corrine) Kuzmanko; two sisters, Robin (Dale) Ebert and Cathy Ebert, all of Austintown, Ohio; two brothers, Bruce (Lori) Phibbs, Gibsonia, Pennsylvania and Daniel (Jackie) Phibbs, Brookfield, Ohio; seven grandchildren, Mason and Annika Phibbs, Jordan and Jacob Pelerson, Harvey Siefert, Kylah Phibbs and Kinzleigh Merchant; and five step-grandchildren, Ethan Ray and Dominick, Jasen, Briana and Sydney Kuzmanko.

In addition to his parents, Dennis was preceded in death by three brothers Walter “Bob,” David and Paul Phibbs.

The family would like to thank Dr. James Marcin of UPMC Horizon, Farrell, for his exceptional care and kindness.

Calling hours will be 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. Saturday, May 15, 2021 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

A time of celebration and remembrance will be held immediately following at 5:00 p.m. in the funeral home.

