FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Dennis P. Bucciarelli, 68, of Farrell, passed away on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in his home.

Dennis was born on June 11, 1954, in Farrell, a son of the late Domanic P. and Thelma M (Pepe) Bucciarelli.

He was a 1972 graduate of Sharpsville High School.

He was known for being a hard worker and was a long-time employee at Ellwood Engineering, Hubbard, retiring as a crane operator in 2008.

Dennis had an easygoing personality with a passion for gardening and making sausage. He also enjoyed watching movies.

He is survived by a son, Dennis Bucciarelli, Jr.; a grandson, Dennis Bucciarelli; two sisters, Virginia (Michael) Santerelli of Hubbard, OH and Mary Ann Bucciarelli of Chandler, Arizona; four brothers, Michael (Marsha) Bucciarelli, Mark (Sherrie) Bucciarelli, all of Masury, Ohio, Daniel (Deb) Bucciarelli of Sharpsville and Robert Reed (Amy) Bucciarelli of Tampa, Florida and several nieces and nephews.

All services are private.

