Dennis F. Adler, Chardon, Ohio

CHARDON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dennis F. Adler, 77, of Bonita Springs, Florida, passed away unexpectedly Thursday morning, December 27, 2019, in the emergency room of Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Adler was born December 14, 1942, in Cleveland, Ohio, a son of the late Edwin and Jean (Narewski) Adler.

Raised and educated in Cleveland, he proudly served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany prior to the Vietnam War. For 27 years, Dennis owned and operated Adler & Son’s Roofing. Based out of Chardon, Ohio, his company specialized in both residential and commercial roofing. He was previously employed by Yanesh Roofing in Wickliffe, Ohio and after relocating to Bonita Springs, Florida, also worked for Bonita Bay for several years.

Dennis attended the Anchor Christian Church in Bonita Springs, Florida. An avid Cleveland Browns and Indians fan, he also enjoyed working outdoors tending to his yard and landscaping.

Dennis enjoyed dinners out on the town with his wife, Linda and cherished the time he was able to spend with his grandchildren.

His wife of 57 years, the former, Linda M. Kaufman, whom he married June 25, 1961, survives at home. Also surviving are three sons, Wayne “Buzz” (Jill) Adler, Manteca, California, Denny (Tracy) Adler, Cortland, Ohio and Scott Adler, Hermitage; a brother, Ronnie (Sandy) Adler, Wickliffe, Ohio and five grandchildren, Harley (Dylan), Taige, A.J., Makenna and Ryker Adler.

In addition to his parents, Dennis was preceded in death by two sisters, Jackie Grizale and Judy McCommous; two brothers, Bobby and Larry Adler and a daughter-in-law, Robin Adler.

Funeral service and interment will take place in the Sarasota National Cemetery in Sarasota, Florida. Dates and times of those services will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home.