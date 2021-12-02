Dennis E. Thomas, Sharon, PA



SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Dennis E. Thomas, 74, of Sharon passed away Wednesday evening, December 1, 2021, following a brief illness.

Mr. Thomas was born August 27, 1947, in Sharon, a son of the late William J. and Gertrude (Garhart) Thomas.

A 1965 graduate of Sharon High School.

He honorably served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Era. A proud veteran, Dennis was a Purple Heart recipient and a former member of VFW Post 1338, Sharon.

For more than 20 years, he worked at Delphi Packard Electric Systems, Warren, Ohio, from which he retired in 2001. Dennis was previously employed by the former Sharon Transformer Div. of Westinghouse Electric Corp.

Dennis was a former member of Church or the Sacred Heart, Sharon, and currently attending St. Michael Byzantine Church, Hermitage.

He enjoyed traveling, especially with his family, and loved spending time with his grandchildren.

Dennis is survived by a daughter, Lauren Rivera, Sharon; a son, Michael Thomas (Brenda), Hubbard, Ohio; three sisters, Catherine Strimpel, Hermitage; Rosemarie Haines, Sharon; Gertrude Wells (Larry), Hermitage; three brothers, Henry “Hank” Thomas, Brookfield, Charles “Chuck” Thomas (Carol) and William “Bill” Thomas (Rose), all of Sharon; two grandchildren, Christopher Rivera (fiancé, Taige Adler) and Madison Rivera; his former spouse, Kathleen (Sember) Shaffer, Sharon and many beloved nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Dennis was preceded in death by a sister, Margaret Torok and two brothers, James, Robert and Francis Thomas.

Calling hours will be 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. Sunday, December 5, 2021 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 6, 2021 in St. Joseph Church, 79 Case Ave., Sharon, with Rev. Thomas Whitman, as celebrant.

Interment: St. Mary’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

Full military honors will be rendered by the Farrell and West Middlesex VFW and Wheatland A.L. Honor Guard.