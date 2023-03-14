SOUTH PYMATUNING TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Dennis Candiotti, 67, of South Pymatuning Township, passed away Sunday afternoon, March 12, 2023, in Cleveland Clinic.

Dennis was born on September 14, 1955, in Sharon, a son of the late Arthur and Marie (Ferra) Candiotti.

He was a 1973 graduate of Sharon High School.

A car enthusiast, he spent his career working as a mechanic. Dennis began at the former Hickory Volkswagen and the former Sharon Chrysler. He ultimately retired from Scheidemantle Motors, Hermitage.

His passion also led him to become a member of the Shenango Valley Antique Car club, where he expressed his love for street rods. Dennis also had an appreciation and enjoyed his Indian motorcycles.

Following retirement, he loved spending time with his wife on Caribbean vacations.

He is survived by his wife, the former Lori Samol, whom he married on June 14, 1997; two brothers, Arthur Candiotti, Jr. and his wife, Shirley, of Greenville and his Dennis’ twin, Theodore Candiotti and his wife, Judy, of Clark; a nephew, Mark Candiotti and his wife, Kristen; two great-nieces, Isabella and Alexandra Candiotti and a great-nephew, Dylan Candiotti. Also surviving is his mother-in-law, Jean Samol and a brother-in-law, Ron Samol, both of South Pymatuning, Township.

In addition to his parents, Dannis was preceded in death by a nephew, Craig Candiotti.

In keeping with Dennis’ wishes, all services are private.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

