HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Dennis Alan Shaffer, 60, of Hermitage, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday evening, September 27, 2022, in his home.



Dennis was born September 3, 1962, in Sharon, a son of Deane and Jacqueline (Hutchinson) Shaffer.

He was a 1980 graduate of Hickory High School and attended Butler County Community College, where he earned an associate degree in business.



He spent his entire working career in manufacturing. Most recently, he was employed as a roll former for Voestalpine Roll Forming Corp., Farrell.



Dennis was a member of Hickory United Methodist Church, Hermitage.



An avid fisherman, he competed in countless bass tournaments and was a member of the Shenango Valley Bass Masters. Additionally, he enjoyed watching Nascar racing and cheering on the Pittsburgh Steelers. Above all, he cherished spending time with his grandchildren, whom he said “were his life.”



He is survived by his wife, the former Judith Guthrie, whom he married on July 26, 1986; three daughters, Erica Burns and her husband Todd, Knoxville, Tennessee, Jennifer Behrend and her husband Bradley, Davisburg, MI, and Denise Aley and her husband Michael, Greenville, Pennsylvania; a son, David Shaffer and his fiancé Kari Verroco, Sharon; eight grandchildren, Giavanna, Jayden, Peyton, Madelynn, Maverick, Emma, Matthew and Brayden; and another grandchild on the way. Also surviving is a sister, Diane French and her husband Jerry, Fairfax, VA; and two brothers, Terry Shaffer and his wife Mary, Pittsburgh, P ennsylvania, and Jerry Shaffer and his wife Mary, Chambersburg, P ennsylvania.



Dennis was preceded in death by his father.



The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.



Calling hours will be 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service Monday, October 3, 2022 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State St., Sharon. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com



Funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m. Monday, in the funeral home with Rev. David Coul, pastor of Hickory United Methodist Church, officiating.



Interment: Oakwood Cemetery, Hermitage.

