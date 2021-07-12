Denise A. Harshman, Sharpsville, PA

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Denise A. Harshman, 91, of Sharpsville passed away peacefully Friday evening, July 9, 2021, in her residence.

Mrs. Harshman was born November 8, 1929, in Sharpsville, a daughter of the late Harold K. and Thelma (Rapp) Margah.

A 1947 graduate of Sharpsville High School, she remained active in coordinating and attending the class of 1947 reunions. In 1950, Denise earned her registered nurse certification after graduating from the former Christian H. Buhl Hospital School of Nursing, Sharon.

She remained at the hospital to work as an RN, retiring after 25 years of service. Following retirement, she was an in-home caregiver for several family members.

Denise was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Sharpsville and was also an active member of the Sharon Regional Retirees Association.

Her husband of 64 years, William Harshman, whom she married March 17, 1951, preceded her in death May 15, 2016.

Denise is survived by two daughters, Carol Phillips and Patricia (Don) Dunham, all of Sharpsville; four grandchildren, Brad (Tanya) Phillips, Bethany (Jason) Applegarth, Maria (Brian) Drogell and Tamara Dunham; eight great-grandchildren, Codey, Alexis, Hunter, Marley, Miah, Brayden, Olivia and Cora and special friends and neighbors, Betty and Dave Pratt and Gary and Jan Hall.

In addition to her parents and husband, Denise was preceded in death by a sister, Jeanne Ferrara.

Memorial contributions may be directed to a charity of the donor’s choice.

In keeping with her wishes, there will be no services.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, July 13 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.