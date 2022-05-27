HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Denise A. Condo, 72, of Hermitage, passed away Thursday afternoon, May 26, 2022, in the Cleveland Clinic.

Mrs. Condo was born March 28, 1950, in Sharon, a daughter of the late John and Theresa (Sarcinella) Potts.

She was a 1968 graduate of Hickory High School and attended Youngstown State University, earning her Bachelor’s Degree in Education. Denise received her Master’s Degree in Reading Education from Slippery Rock University of Pennsylvania.

She was employed as a teacher at Reynolds Elementary School, retiring in 2012 as the Title One Reading Specialist.

Denise was a member of the Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage.

Her family was of the utmost importance to her. She loved cooking and traveling, especially going on cruises with her husband.

She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Harry Samuel Condo, whom she married on September 1, 1973; two sons, Matthew J. Condo of Hermitage and Stephen J. Condo of Fort Wayne, Indiana and a daughter, Jennifer E. Darnell and her husband Dalton of Indian Land, South Carolina.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the National Kidney Foundation, at www.Kidney.org or the Community Food Warehouse, 109A South Sharpsville Ave., Sharon, PA 16146.

Calling hours will be 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 31 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State St., Sharon.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com

Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 31 in the Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage, with Rev. Richard Allen, pastor, as celebrant.

Interment: Hillcrest Memorial Park, Hermitage.

