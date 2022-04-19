JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Delores L. Cipriano, 95, of Jefferson Township, formerly of Sharpsville, passed away Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in her home.

Mrs. Cipriano was born January 29, 1927, in Sharon, a daughter of the late William A. and Anna Maude (Reed) Palmer.

She attended Farrell High School.

A homemaker, Delores was of the Baptist Faith. She filled her time by making various crafts.

Her husband, Michael Charles Cipriano, whom she married on July 3, 1947, died June 15, 2008.

She is survived by two daughters, Victoria A. Cipriano, Grove City and Sandra L. Cipriano, Mercer; a son, Richard A. Cipriano and his wife Chris, West Middlesex; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Delores was preceded in death by a son, Michael D. Cipriano and two brothers, William and Edward Palmer.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the American Cancer Society, at www.Cancer.org

Per Delores’ wishes, there are no services.

Interment: Oakwood Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

